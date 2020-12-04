1/
John E. Higgins
E. Higgins of Brockton passed away at home December 1, 2020 at the age of 73. John was born and raised in Norwood, son of the late Anne (Daniels) and Joseph Higgins. After marrying his high school sweetheart, Dianne, John lived and raised his family in Brockton for the past 50 years.

John retired from the United States Postal Service where he was the head of procurement. He was a proud Marine Corp Veteran having served in Vietnam.



Beloved husband of Diane M. (Welch) Higgins of Brockton. Father of Tracey (Higgins) McCabe of Bridgewater, Daniel Higgins of Brockton and the late Lcpl John Higgins.

John is also survived by grandchildren, Andrew McCabe "Pal" of Bridgewater and Kylie Higgins "Sweet Pea" of Brockton, brothers Ken and David Higgins of Norwood and cherished nieces, nephews and friends. Visiting hours will be held in the Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason Funeral Home 98 Bedford Street Bridgewater Saturday, December 5th from 2-4pm. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, December 7th at 10am in the Highland Cemetery 320 Winter Street Norwood. For online guestbook:

www.ccgfuneralhome.com

Prophett-Chapman Cole & Gleason

508-697-4332



Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Prophett-Chapman, Cole & Gleason
98 Bedford Street
Bridgewater, MA 02324
(508) 697-4332
