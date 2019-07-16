|
of West Roxbury, formerly of South Boston, died peacefully surrounded by his family on July 14, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Margaret R. "Jeanne" (Devin). Loving father of the late George W. Devlin. Devoted grandfather of Robert J. Devlin of Brockton and John F. Devlin of Foxboro. Dear father-in-law of Janene Devlin of West Roxbury. Brother of Elizabeth Broome of South Boston, Joseph Devlin of Tacoma, WA, Mary Callanan of Stoughton, and the late Philip Devlin, Thomas Devlin, and Sr. Bridget Ann Devlin, S.N.D. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. John was former First Assistant Clerk Magistrate Roxbury District Court, USAF Veteran Korean War, member of American Legion Post 114 Milton. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, Thursday, July 18th at 9:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Theresa Church at 10 o'clock. Visiting hours Wednesday 4-8 p.m. Relatives and friends invited. Interment Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John's name to the Sisters of Notre Dame, 185 Orton Marotta Way, S. Boston, MA 02127. For directions and guestbook www.gormleyfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on July 16, 2019