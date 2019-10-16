|
Born and raised in South Boston on Oct 11, 2019 at age 73. Beloved husband to Dorothy (Whitkens). Devoted father of Victor Mahoney. Cherished son of the late John F. & Catherine Mahoney (King), Dear brother of Cathy Moore & the late Patricia Fiasconaro. Visiting hours will be held at The Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester St, So. Boston Thursday from 10:00P.M-1:00P.M. Interment services will be private. U.S. Airforce Vietnam Veteran & Longtime Postal Clerk at South Station. In Lieu of Flowers donations may be made to St. Jude Cancer research at stjude.org. For online guest book www.casperfuneralservices.com
Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 16, 2019