Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Dr. John F. McConville

Dr. John F. McConville Notice
of Milton, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Hertha and father of John, Mary, Owen (Katherine), Alicia (Richard), Christine, Luke (Katelyn), Kathryn (John), Julie, Elizabeth (Seth), and the late Ellen. Cherished grandfather of 20. A Memorial Mass celebrating John's life will be held in the summer and will be announced in a full obituary in the coming weeks. www.dolanfuneral.com



Published in Boston Herald on June 23, 2019
