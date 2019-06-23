|
|
of Milton, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Hertha and father of John, Mary, Owen (Katherine), Alicia (Richard), Christine, Luke (Katelyn), Kathryn (John), Julie, Elizabeth (Seth), and the late Ellen. Cherished grandfather of 20. A Memorial Mass celebrating John's life will be held in the summer and will be announced in a full obituary in the coming weeks. www.dolanfuneral.com
Published in Boston Herald on June 23, 2019