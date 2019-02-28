|
in Brookline formerly of Dorchester February 25, 2019. Loving son of the late John F. and Mary A. (Canavan) Murphy. Devoted brother of Patricia Denien and her husband Edward of Quincy, Thomas Murphy and his wife Asme of Dorchester, Mary Murphy of Taunton, Maureen Murphy of Quincy and the late Michael and Terese Murphy. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation in the O’Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. SOUTH Boston on March 1st from 4-8 pm. Followed by a Prayer Service at 8pm. Relative and friends are invited to attend. Longtime employee of Stop & Shop. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-f-murphy-jr
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 28, 2019