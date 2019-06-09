|
|
74, of Brockton, died June 5, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and was a Purple Heart recipient. John earned a degree from Wayne State University. Born in Goshen, Alabama, he was the son of the late Edward and Ethel Mae Washington; husband of Carolyn L. (Howell) Washington; father of John K. Washington of Brockton and Traci M. Washington of Jersey City, NY; grandfather of 6 granddaughters and a late grandson; brother of Janie Washington and Ola Washington; and an uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are welcome to gather in procession on Wednesday, June 12th at 11:45 a.m. at Waitt Funeral Home, 850 North Main St., Brockton, for a 1:30 p.m. committal service at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Visit www.waittfuneralhome.com or call 508-583-7272.
View the online memorial for John F. Washington
Published in Boston Herald on June 9, 2019