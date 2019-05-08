Boston Herald Notices
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
781-878-0920
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sullivan Funeral Home
551 Washington Street
Hanover, MA 02339
61 of Braintree, passed away after a rapid advance of a long illness, on May 5, 2019. Born on June 7, 1957 in Weymouth, he was the son of the late Donald and Catherine (Burns) Gunn. John was employed by Local 12 Plumbers Union. He was athletic, enjoyed skiing and was an avid sports fan. John was always ready to help others.

John was the beloved husband of Jaye (Sealund) Gunn. Dear brother of Susan Gunn of Pontevedra, FL, Jennifer DiBenedetto, her husband Philip and their children Matthew and Katie of Williamsburg, VA.

Memorial visitation in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St. Rte. 53, Hanover, on Thursday, May 9th from 3-7pm. All other services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For directions and to sign John's online guestbook, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com



Published in Boston Herald on May 8, 2019
