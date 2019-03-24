|
|
of Weymouth, passed away at home March 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. John grew up in Toureen County Galway, Ireland and has lived in Weymouth for over 30 years.Beloved husband of 54 years to Peggy (Foye) Connolly of Weymouth. Devoted father of John Connolly, Noreen Flanagan and her husband James, Kathleen Flaherty and her husband Dudley, all of Weymouth. Loving brother of Maryann Gannon of Weymouth, Gerry Gannon of Braintree, Michael Connolly of Ireland and the late Coley and Anthony Connolly. Cherished Papa of Sean, Caileen, Caitriona, Aidan, Shannon, Gavin and Colin. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 PM in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home NORTH WEYMOUTH at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 AM on Tuesday prior to the Funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Weymouth at 10:30 AM. Burial in Mt. Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-g-connolly
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 24, 2019