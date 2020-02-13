Boston Herald Notices
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
John G. Itri Notice
of South Boston passed away on February 11, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of the late Margaret "Peggy" M. (Watson) Itri. Devoted father of Marilyn Westerlind, her husband Dennis of Plymouth, Margaret Itri, her companion Michael Walsh, John, Dennis, his wife Barbara all of South Boston, Joseph, his wife Deborah of Scituate, Patricia Itri, her companion Richard Chace of South Boston, Barbara Marino, her husband John of Salem, Scott of Portland, OR, Susan Curtis, her husband David of South Boston and the late Esther Itri. Loving son of the late Gennaro and Ernesta (Anzalone) Itri. Dear brother of the late Angelo, Anthony, Frank, Henry, Louisa, Margaret and Mary. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, many loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St., SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday (TODAY) February 13th from 3-7pm. Funeral Service in the Funeral Home Friday February 14th at 10am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Mr. Itri may be made to the St. Augustine Chapel, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.



Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 13, 2020
