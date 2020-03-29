|
passed away unexpectedly on March 20, 2020 at his home in North Reading. Born on October 20, 1941 to the late Concetta and Assunto Martorella in Somerville, MA where he was raised. He graduated from his beloved alma mater, Somerville High School in 1960. After that he worked hard to provide a full, joyful life for his family as a type set printer until retiring from the City of Cambridge print department in 2007. Devoted to him were his children whom he adored; Darlene Brady of Stoneham, Robin Reeves and her husband Michael of Reading and Jon Martorella and is wife Samantha of Middleton. He leaves his five grandchildren who loved him dearly and were his pride and joy; Brittany, Michaela, Michael and Victoria Reeves and Melissa Brady. He also leaves behind many siblings, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
Due to the current health concerns, services and a funeral mass will be announced and held to honor him and celebrate his life at a future date. In the meantime, share a favorite sports memory with someone in honor of our dad who loved to talk sports. Arrangements under the direction of the Cota Funeral Home, North Reading. www.cotafuneralhomes.com
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 29, 2020