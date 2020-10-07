John Glynn

I'm so sorry to hear of John's sudden passing. He was my assistant baseball coach for several years at Boston English High as well as being a good friend. He was a good guy who loved baseball as a long time umpire and as a coach with me. As a special education teacher he often was assigned some of the toughest cases of students that had emotional and behavioral issues. John did his job professionally and often with humor. My sincerest condolences to his family and friends. John Rooney

John Rooney

Coworker