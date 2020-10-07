John Glynn

John Thomas. In Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Dorchester, Savin Hill, and West Roxbury, died suddenly on September 29, 2020 at the age of 65 years.
John was a retired Boston Public School Teacher, a Yawkey League Hall of Fame Umpire and Head Umpire and Chief, Cape Cod League Umpire, coach, and mentor. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army. John was an honorable man with a charitable spirit that he knew would be returned by those he loved, which was everyone.
He was the beloved son of the late John J. Glynn and Arlene R. (Keenan) Glynn. Loving big brother of Gerard E. Glynn and his fiancé Nancy Condry of Quincy, and Ret. Joseph B. Glynn BFD of Yarmouth. He is also survived by his Godson and nephew Scott Keenan Glynn, nephew Sean T. Glynn, and nephew Brendan R. Glynn, all of Yarmouth. Dear cousin of Nancy Fowler, Mary Glynn Authelet, the late John Fowler, and their families, and many other cousins. Lifelong and loyal friend of Ralph J. Cafarelli and his family of Belmont.
Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for a visiting hour in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 800 Columbia Rd., Dorchester, on Friday morning, October 9th at 9:30 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to a charity of your choice
