John Glynn
John Thomas. In Las Vegas, Nevada, formerly of Dorchester, Savin Hill, and West Roxbury, died suddenly on September 29, 2020 at the age of 65 years.

John was a retired Boston Public School Teacher, a Yawkey League Hall of Fame Umpire and Head Umpire and Chief, Cape Cod League Umpire, coach, and mentor. He was a veteran serving in the U.S. Army. John was an honorable man with a charitable spirit that he knew would be returned by those he loved, which was everyone.

He was the beloved son of the late John J. Glynn and Arlene R. (Keenan) Glynn. Loving big brother of Gerard E. Glynn and his fiancé Nancy Condry of Quincy, and Ret. Joseph B. Glynn BFD of Yarmouth. He is also survived by his Godson and nephew Scott Keenan Glynn, nephew Sean T. Glynn, and nephew Brendan R. Glynn, all of Yarmouth. Dear cousin of Nancy Fowler, Mary Glynn Authelet, the late John Fowler, and their families, and many other cousins. Lifelong and loyal friend of Ralph J. Cafarelli and his family of Belmont.

Family and friends will honor and remember John's life by gathering for a visiting hour in St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish, 800 Columbia Rd., Dorchester, on Friday morning, October 9th at 9:30 A.M. Followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to a charity of your choice. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Visitation
09:30 AM
St. Margaret Church of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish
OCT
9
Burial
12:00 PM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
October 6, 2020
To the Glynn family, so sorry for your loss! John was a Pillar. A true giver and great guy! Gerard Moran and Family
gerard moran
Family Friend
October 6, 2020
The Carrier family sends their heartfelt condolences to the Glynn family! John was a very kind and generous man and he left a great impression with everyone he met. He will be missed by many.
al carrier
Family Friend
October 6, 2020
Thank you to John for his service to the children of the Boston Public Schools. How kind of you to help a family in need in Las Vegas. Rest in Peace, Karen Kelly McEachern ( retired BPS ).
Karen Kelly McEachern
Coworker
October 6, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear of John's sudden passing. He was my assistant baseball coach for several years at Boston English High as well as being a good friend. He was a good guy who loved baseball as a long time umpire and as a coach with me. As a special education teacher he often was assigned some of the toughest cases of students that had emotional and behavioral issues. John did his job professionally and often with humor. My sincerest condolences to his family and friends. John Rooney
John Rooney
Coworker
October 6, 2020
John always had a smile on his face and a cheerful story to relate. I'll never forget how he got his futures wager back from a Las Vegas betting parlor. Remember, John, never give out your password.
Dave Bernard
Coworker
October 6, 2020
When I think of John, the words generous, thoughtful, and enthusiastic immediately come to mind. He loved baseball and teaching. John was friendly and outgoing and brightened your day. After a colleague of ours passed away, who happened to be a dear friend of mine, John reached out to me with an act of kindness which I will always remember. And for that, I will be forever grateful. Rest in peace.
Joanne Dowling
Coworker
October 6, 2020
I started my career teaching with John. I will always be grateful; He donated courtside Celtics tickets to my young friend Peter, who was sick with leukemia, and his brother. Both enjoyed a night beyond expectations. RIP John.
Elizabeth Barron
Coworker
October 6, 2020
John was such a kind and thoughtful man! He always had a smile on his face and a nice word to start the day!
Dale Attias
Coworker
October 6, 2020
I remember my husband Ned would always talk about John. What a great guy and pal he was to him. They were co workers and shared their love of baseball. so sorry for your loss.
Barbara Seddon
Teacher
October 5, 2020
John was one of the most thoughtful and generous persons I ever knew. Whenever he unexpectedly popped by my office, almost always bringing a small gift, the day became just a little bit brighter. I so looked forward to our animated conversations about American history, Boston politics and sports, and we continued those talks even after he moved to Las Vegas. Going forward, I will never watch a Red Sox game or horse race without thinking about him. Rest in peace my dear friend.
kathy Amico
Friend
October 5, 2020
I will always remember John with a smile on his face and a humorous sparkle in his eyes.
Eleanor Baker
Coworker
October 5, 2020
John I will miss you for the rest of my days. You were energetic, an historical timepiece, and a good friend. John was one of the kindest, most generous people I have ever met. He would contribute to many causes, and without us knowing helped people and families in need. He adopted a family in need in Las Vegas, and they greatly benefited from his generosity. He was politically astute and loved the United States. Rest in Peace, 'Whitey'. Bill Webber Friend
William Webber
Friend
October 5, 2020
I remember that beautiful smile and cheerful demeanor. John always made my day brighter. He was a blessing to this world.
Mary Dwyer
Friend
October 5, 2020
Rest in Peace John. John always showed such kindness to his students. Joanne Tisei , Boston, Ma
joanne tisei
Coworker
October 2, 2020
Is am so sorry to hear of John's passing! It was always a pleasure to run into him! He always came to see me when conducting union business at the school! Rest In Peace!!
Patty Kennedy
Friend
October 3, 2020
Yo Snow Bro...I had a lot of laughs with you. You made heavy emotional interludes lighter. You were always looking for a good laugh. In that way, we were kindered spirts. Rest in paquiem. I knew you'd like my aborting of the Latin roots!
James Roberge
Friend
