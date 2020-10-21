Dear Mary Anne, Anne Marie, Peggy and John, We are sending all of our love to you and your families at this very sad time. Hold on to all of the wonderful Family memories you all have. We will cherish our times together also. We only wish we could be there to support you and especially give you hugs.

With much love and prayers, Betty, Bill, Dave, Clare & ( Joe and Chris of course)

Betty Connolly

