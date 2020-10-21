1/1
John Greene
1928 - 2020
John J. Of Dorchester and Castle Island, formerly of Carna, Co. Galway, Ireland, age 92, died October 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna T. (Judge) Greene. Loving father of Mary A. and her husband Michael P. Saniuk of Hanover, Ann Marie Greene of Quincy, Peggy Geoldasis and her late husband Christopher J. of Weymouth, and John J. Greene Jr. of Weymouth. Devoted grandfather "Pa" of Michael and his wife Jennifer Saniuk, Kristin and her husband Jon Whiting, Courtney and her husband Justin Piscopo, Holland Greene, and the late Leeann Geoldasis. Great-grandfather "Pa" of Michael and William Saniuk, and Grace, Dylan, and Ellie Whiting. Son of the late Patrick Greene and Bridget (Walsh) Greene. Brother of Phyllis Pasciucco of Canton, Anne Jagose of New Zealand, Margaret Brunelli of Harwich, Cait Fadden of Ireland, and the late Patrick Greene, Mary O'Brien, Michael Greene, Joseph Greene, Martin Greene, and Sally D'Errico. John is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many dear friends.

John was a retired employee of the Boston Housing Authority. A private committal service will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.

For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.



Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
October 20, 2020
Mary, Ann Marie and Peggy, My deepest sympathy to you and your families. What a beautiful smile . Someone so special can never be forgotten . I always remember how happy he was to show me Ireland and share his Irish roots . May he Rest In Peace. God bless...........................................................gigi
Gigi
Friend
October 20, 2020
Ann Marie - I'm so sorry to hear this news. May you and your family hold cherished memories even closer to your hearts now, so they comfort you during this difficult time. Be well and stay safe.
Brian Melanson
Coworker
October 20, 2020
Dear Mary Anne, Anne Marie, Peggy and John, We are sending all of our love to you and your families at this very sad time. Hold on to all of the wonderful Family memories you all have. We will cherish our times together also. We only wish we could be there to support you and especially give you hugs.
With much love and prayers, Betty, Bill, Dave, Clare & ( Joe and Chris of course)
Betty Connolly
Family
October 20, 2020
As were all the Greene’s Johnny was a legend In Our household when we were growing up and a true image of the Intelligent, Caring, Free Spirited, Fun Loving, Irish Gentleman. We loved him very much!

Colm Lydon
Colm Lydon
Family
