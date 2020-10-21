John J. Of Dorchester and Castle Island, formerly of Carna, Co. Galway, Ireland, age 92, died October 19, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Anna T. (Judge) Greene. Loving father of Mary A. and her husband Michael P. Saniuk of Hanover, Ann Marie Greene of Quincy, Peggy Geoldasis and her late husband Christopher J. of Weymouth, and John J. Greene Jr. of Weymouth. Devoted grandfather "Pa" of Michael and his wife Jennifer Saniuk, Kristin and her husband Jon Whiting, Courtney and her husband Justin Piscopo, Holland Greene, and the late Leeann Geoldasis. Great-grandfather "Pa" of Michael and William Saniuk, and Grace, Dylan, and Ellie Whiting. Son of the late Patrick Greene and Bridget (Walsh) Greene. Brother of Phyllis Pasciucco of Canton, Anne Jagose of New Zealand, Margaret Brunelli of Harwich, Cait Fadden of Ireland, and the late Patrick Greene, Mary O'Brien, Michael Greene, Joseph Greene, Martin Greene, and Sally D'Errico. John is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many dear friends.
John was a retired employee of the Boston Housing Authority. A private committal service will be held in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester.
