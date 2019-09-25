Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Monica Church
331 Old Colony Ave.
South Boston, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Carleton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Carleton

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Carleton Notice
of Everett September 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan M. (Messersmith) Carleton. Devoted father of Heather Gage and her husband David of Mansfield, Leanne Fitzpatrick and her husband Michael of Duxbury. Step-father of Mindy, John, Dara, Todd and Eric. Brother of the late James, William and Thomas Carleton. Grandfather of Nicholas, Jacob, Caeliana and Ella. Also survived by 9 step grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. South Boston on Thursday September 26th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Monica Church 331 Old Colony Ave. South Boston on Friday September 27th at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment at New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. John was Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to the 1661 Worcester Road #301 Framingham, MA 01701.



View the online memorial for John H., Carleton
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now