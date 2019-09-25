|
of Everett September 22, 2019. Beloved husband of Joan M. (Messersmith) Carleton. Devoted father of Heather Gage and her husband David of Mansfield, Leanne Fitzpatrick and her husband Michael of Duxbury. Step-father of Mindy, John, Dara, Todd and Eric. Brother of the late James, William and Thomas Carleton. Grandfather of Nicholas, Jacob, Caeliana and Ella. Also survived by 9 step grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Visitation at the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester St. South Boston on Thursday September 26th from 4-8pm. Funeral Mass at St. Monica Church 331 Old Colony Ave. South Boston on Friday September 27th at 10am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment at New Calvary Cemetery, Mattapan. John was Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of John may be made to the 1661 Worcester Road #301 Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 25, 2019