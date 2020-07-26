of Belmont, died peacefully on July 19, 2020. John Kefeyan, "Sgt. Rocky" was a retired Sgt. of the Boston Police Dept., Area D4. He was the devoted brother of Adrienne Kefeyan of Belmont and the late Elizabeth Kefeyan and H. Michael Kefeyan. Beloved son of the late John M. and Nevart Kefeyan. Proud godfather of John and Tamara Kefeyan and family of Belmont. He is also survived by many loving cousins, relatives and friends. Services at Holy Trinity Armenian Church, 145 Brattle St., Cambridge on Tuesday, July 28 at 11 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Giragosian Funeral Home, 576 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), Watertown on Monday 5-7 pm. Federal & state guidelines will be followed. Masks and social distancing will be required, and capacity will be controlled. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge. John was a Medal of Honor recipient and in the Boston Hall of Fame for Law Enforcement. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy. Profound gratitude is made to his fellow police colleagues of the Boston and Belmont Police Departments. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his memory to Holy Trinity Armenian Church. For directions, guestbook and to light a candle in his memory, visit giragosianfuneralhome.com
.
GIRAGOSIAN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
617-924-0606 View the online memorial for John H. KEFEYAN