1/
John H. Krauss Jr.
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Henry Jr. "Jack" lifelong resident of South Boston, passed away suddenly, November 23, 2020. Beloved father of John H. Krauss, III of Malden and Katie DeSanty and her husband Brennan of Easton. Loving brother of Carol DiCecca and her husband Raffaele and Joan F. Krauss all of South Boston. Cherished uncle of Natalie DiCecca and her husband Peter Smellie of Norwell and Cristina Prentis and her husband Eric of Hyde Park. Jack is also survived by great nieces and a great nephew along with many cousins and friends.

Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, at 10AM. Interment will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree. Due to COVID restrictions the church is limited to 125 people for Mass, and there will be no public visitation in the funeral home.

Jack was an employee at the City of Boston Retirement Board for over 30 years.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in memory of John to St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, c/o Gate of Heaven Parish, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.

Arrangements entrusted to Wm. F. Spencer Funeral Home, 575 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127 (617) 268-0085.



View the online memorial for John H. Krauss, Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
2
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Gate of Heaven Church,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
William F. Spencer Funeral Service
575 E Broadway
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 268-0855
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by William F. Spencer Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
November 30, 2020
Jack was a fixture at the Retirement Board who assisted countless city employees during their pension process, always available to solve any problem that arose. It was a pleasure to have worked with him on many cases. Rest In Peace Jack.
Paul Keeley
Friend
November 30, 2020
I know you will walk beside me everyday. Rest in heaven Jack.
Mary Ann Marrero
Friend
November 30, 2020
Jack I know you will walk beside me everyday. Rest in heaven Jack.
Mary Ann Marrero
November 30, 2020
A Good Guy gone too soon.
Jim Cody
Friend
November 30, 2020
Jackie was a major part of the Flynn Administration from 1983 - 1993 and stayed on with Menino when Ray went to Rome. He knew more about the retirement system than anyone I know. He helped hundreds of people get their way through such an intricate system. I went to school with his sister Carol and spent a lot of time with his wonderful family on East 8th Street. RIP Jack.
Brian Wallace
November 29, 2020
A great friend and co-worker for 30 + years, he would do anything to help you out. One of his best was “ if we can’t convince you, we can confuse you.’ He will surely be missed. Rest well my friend and thank you for your friendship.
Mike Collins
Friend
November 29, 2020
A great friend and co-worker for 30 + years, he would do anything to help you out. One of his best was “ if we can’t convince you, we can confuse you.’ He will surely be missed. Rest well my friend and thank you for your friendship.
Mike Collins
Friend
November 29, 2020
Jack was a great friend and will be sorely missed at the Retirement Board, he assisted me and several of my clients over the years and always did a great job. Rest In Peace my friend.
William Carroll
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved