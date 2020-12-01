John Henry Jr. "Jack" lifelong resident of South Boston, passed away suddenly, November 23, 2020. Beloved father of John H. Krauss, III of Malden and Katie DeSanty and her husband Brennan of Easton. Loving brother of Carol DiCecca and her husband Raffaele and Joan F. Krauss all of South Boston. Cherished uncle of Natalie DiCecca and her husband Peter Smellie of Norwell and Cristina Prentis and her husband Eric of Hyde Park. Jack is also survived by great nieces and a great nephew along with many cousins and friends.Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, December 2nd in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth Street, South Boston, at 10AM. Interment will follow in Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West Street, Braintree. Due to COVID restrictions the church is limited to 125 people for Mass, and there will be no public visitation in the funeral home.Jack was an employee at the City of Boston Retirement Board for over 30 years.In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in memory of John to St. Vincent de Paul Society Food Pantry, c/o Gate of Heaven Parish, 841 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127.Arrangements entrusted to Wm. F. Spencer Funeral Home, 575 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127 (617) 268-0085.