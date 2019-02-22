|
Suddenly, in Bethlehem, NH, formerly of Dorchester, died February 17, 2019. Beloved husband of Susan A. (Spencer) Doherty. Loving father of John J. Doherty Jr. and Stephen M. Doherty, both of Dorchester. Devoted “Papa” of Alanah, Areanna, Alyssa, and Aleah. Son of Mary (Beck) Doherty of Dorchester and the late William J. Doherty. Brother of the late William J. Doherty II, Arlene Salter, Kathleen Westcott, Mary Doherty, and Deborah Doherty. Uncle of Rachel Spencer and many other nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember John’s life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Sunday from 2-6 P.M. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Ambrose Church, 240 Adams St., Dorchester, on Monday morning, February 25, at 10 A.M. Burial will take place in St. Margaret Cemetery in Twin Mountain, NH, in the springtime. John was raised in the Columbia Point section of Dorchester. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving as a Lance Corporal in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was a retired union painter and life member of the IUPAT, Delegate to District Council #35, and past Vice-President of Local 939. He also was a retired union painter for the Boston Housing Authority for over 40 years. John was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed snowmobiling and fishing. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to the New England Shelter for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court St., Boston, MA 02108. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-j-oscar-doherty
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 22, 2019