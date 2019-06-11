|
|
of Jamaica Plain, on June 7, 2019. Son of the late John A. and Mary A. (Collins) Allgaier. Brother of the late Patricia A. Allgaier and Marie E. Stocks. Uncle of Linda M. Jordan and her husband Robert E., Jr. of Everett, William D. Stocks, Jr. and his wife Janis of Reading and Paul J. Stocks and his wife Nancy of York, ME. Grand uncle of Patrick B. Jordan, Ryan D. Jordan and his fiancé Taylor Pedersen, Paul J. Stocks, Jr., Samantha M.Stocks and Victoria A. Stocks. A Funeral Service will be held at the Brady & Fallon Funeral Home 10 Tower St. (Opp. Forest Hills MBTA Station) Jamaica Plain on Wednesday June 12 at 11 am. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with his family from 10 am until 11 am prior to the funeral service. Interment Forest Hills Cemetery. Late Letter Carrier USPS, Late US Coast Guard Korean War Veteran. For information and guestbook condolences visit www.bradyfallon.com
Published in Boston Herald on June 11, 2019