John J. Antonelli III
1985 - 2020
John J. III. In Dorchester, formerly of Readville, died November 23, 2020, after a short courageous battle with a brain tumor at the age of 35 years.

Beloved husband and best friend of Mollie K. (Murphy) Antonelli for 9 loving years. Cherished father of Nora Catherine Antonelli and soon to be "Baby Antonelli". Loving son of John J. Antonelli Jr. and Maureen R. (Hartin) Antonelli of Readville. Brother of Krista M. and her husband Edward Keohane and their children, Lillian and Teddy Keohane, of Milton, and Keri A. and her husband Brian Lewis and their children, Brooke, Camryn, and Morgan Lewis of Hingham. Grandson of Dolores "Big Nana" Antonelli of Allston and the late John J. Antonelli Sr., and the late Joseph F. and Rita Hartin. Son-in-law of James T. and Mary Anne Murphy of Dorchester. Brother-in-law of James and his wife Kathryn Murphy and their children, Kaitlyn, James, Madelyn, and Christopher; Thomas and his wife Julie Murphy and their children, Hannah, Andrew, Thomas, and Nolan; Megan and her husband Brendan Raftery and their children, Dylan and Finn; Patrick and his wife Molly Murphy and their children, Caleb, Tess, and Colm; and Brendan and his wife Jacqueline Murphy and their daughter Trudie. Johnny is also survived by many adoring aunts, uncles, cousins, and dear friends.

He was a graduate of Xaverian Brothers High School, Class of 2003, and Hofstra University, Class of 2007. Johnny was a former employee of Verrex Corp. and has been employed as an audiovisual project manager for State Street Corporation for the past 9 years. He was an avid Patriots and Bruins fan. As a child, he cherished the many summers he spent with his family at Salisbury Beach, and later in Scituate. He especially enjoyed his annual trips to Saratoga and numerous golf outings. He truly loved being a father and loved to travel with his wife Mollie and daughter Nora.

There will be a private visitation, private Funeral Mass, and private burial in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Dorchester. You are invited to view the Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at 1:30 P.M. via Zoom following this link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82183765535?pwd=U2g2ZjFtcndocUpFbWJnTVF0V3pmQT09 (passcode: 805680).

In lieu of flowers, donations in Johnny's memory may be made to The Antonelli Family Fund at www.johnantonellimemorial.com. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.



View the online memorial for John J. Antonelli, III

Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
01:30 PM
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 25, 2020
May perpetual light shine upon him. #HawksForever
David Palmieri
Teacher
November 25, 2020
Krista, I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of Johnny. Please know my thoughts are with you and your family at this heartbreaking time. ❤
-Colleen (Keeley) Volpicelli
Colleen Volpicelli
November 25, 2020
John and Maureen, I am very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Mary De More Errichetti
Friend
