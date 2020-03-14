Boston Herald Notices
John J. Collins

John J. Collins Notice
of So. Boston on March 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Patricia "Pam" (Mullen). Devoted father of John Jr. "Jackie" & Jessica Strong.Dear brother of the late Thomas Collins. Cherished "Papa" of Kaela, Tia & Sophia Collins, Mariah, Avery& Chloe Strong & Great Grandfather of Kaeleen, McKenna & Sadie Martin. Visiting hours on Sunday from 4 to 8 PM at the Casper Funeral Home, 187 Dorchester Street, SOUTH BOSTON. Funeral Mass at 10 AM on Monday in St. Monica's Church followed by interment in New Calvary Cemetery. For online guestbook www.CasperFuneralServices.com.



View the online memorial for JOHN J. COLLINS
Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 14, 2020
