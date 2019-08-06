Boston Herald Notices
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
John J. "Jack" Conway Notice
In Dorchester, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family August 4, 2019. Beloved husband of Jerri A. "Jan" (Dillon) Conway. Loving father of Jill A. and her husband Patrick McDonough BPD of Dorchester, and John D. "Jack" BPD and his wife Lynsey Conway of Pembroke. Devoted Grampa of Maura and Brendan McDonough, Jack, Ryan, and Katelyn Conway. Son of the late Daniel and Bertha Conway. Family and friends will honor and remember Jack's life by gathering for a funeral service in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Friday, August 9, at 10 AM. Visiting hours Thursday from 4-8 PM. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. Jack was a veteran of the Vietnam War serving in the U.S. Navy. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking.



Published in Boston Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
