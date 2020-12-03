John J. Died peacefully in his South Weymouth home on November 27, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with mental illness complicated by Parkinson's disease and dementia at the age of 61 years. He was the beloved son of the late James A. and Marguerite E. (McGrath) Coughlin. Loving brother of Ret. Col. James M. Coughlin , US Army, and his wife Cecelia Coughlin of Tucson, Arizona, Robert J. Coughlin and his late wife Margaret of Brockton, Marguerite A. Brooks and her husband Roger of Saco, ME, Ellen Aresco and her late husband Salvatore of Revere, Susan Barrett and her husband Edmond F. of South Boston, Mary K. Morrison and her husband Steven of Abington, Timothy P. and his wife Colleen of Dorchester, and the late Patrick Coughlin.. He is also survived by many nephews, nieces, great nephews, and great nieces. John grew up in "The Port", a close-knit community in Dorchester, where his younger brother, Tim, and sister Mary were his best friends. He was also friends with many others in the neighborhood. John had many happy memories there including graduating from Dorchester High in 1976. When our parents passed, he was welcomed into his sister's home in South Boston where Susie, Eddie, and Patrick, lovingly and generously welcomed him into their daily life. His independence was fostered as he walked or took the T throughout the city. He attended Tufts Behavioral Health Clinic and enjoyed frequent visits to The Center Club in Government Center. John had many meaningful experiences at both of these programs. He was also extremely proud of holding a job at Marian Manor for many years.
When John's cognitive functions deteriorated, and he needed round the clock care, he moved into a group home run by Neuro-Restorative in South Weymouth. Here he had a private room, round the clock care, and roommates that became his friends. He attended "Active Day", a day program in Weymouth which was the highlight of John's Day. We would like to thank the staff at both programs for making sure John was happy and valued. Weekends included outings to siblings homes, eating out, and shopping for sneakers. Special occasions included celebrating with loving siblings, nieces, and nephews. He enjoyed his trips to Marshfield, Abington, Brockton, Dorchester, South Boston, Revere, and Maine. John's joys were simple. He enjoyed drawing; Superman, Batman & Robin, sharks, bees, and flowers were his recurrent themes. He signed all his drawings and happily shared them with everyone he met. He enjoyed watching television, especially "The Rifleman" and other Westerns. He loved listening to music on 106.7 and on his favorite cassettes and CD's. John had a great sense of humor and loved to laugh as he entertained us with tales of family and childhood exploits. Eating brought him great pleasure, especially cheeseburgers, honey dipped donuts, and nutty-buddys. He loved his hats, and at last count, he had 23 of them. John interacted with and needed support from many individuals in his daily life. Thank you to all who went above and beyond each day to make John's life meaningful and happy.
Services for John, where we will celebrate his life in a manner that he deserves, will take place at a later date when it is safe and Covid free.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory can be made to the National Association for Mental Illness (NAMI) at www.donate.nami.org
. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com
. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER. View the online memorial for John J. Coughlin