John J. Dineen Jr.
of Wilmington formerly of Cambridge, September 30, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Carole A. (Zagami) Dineen. Devoted father of Kimberly Dalton and her husband Richard of Lynnfield, and Kelly Dineen of Methuen. Loving grandfather of Taylor Soto and her husband Jason of Saugus, Richard Maynard and his wife Nicole of Rye, NH, and Savanna Dalton of Lynnfield. Loving great grandfather of Chase Warner, Alyssia Soto, Justin and Ava Maynard. Brother of Kevin Dineen of Cambridge, William Dineen and his wife Joanne of Franklin. Cherished uncle of Shauna Dineen of Franklin, and Erin Trainor and her husband Rich of Lunenburg. In keeping with John's wishes and due to the current health pandemic funeral services will be private. It has been requested that contributions in John's memory may be made to the MSPCA Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Arrangements by the Dello Russo Family Funeral Service of Wilmington. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net

Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Wilmington - Medford - Woburn



View the online memorial for John J. Dineen, Jr.,

Published in Boston Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4476
Memories & Condolences
October 3, 2020
Sad news. Met John on Revere Beach years ago. Good man, fun to talk with. We missed him when he stopped coming. Quite a few of us are sad to hear of his passing. RIP John see you at the beach.
Eugene mckenna
