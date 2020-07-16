age 82, (Ret Boston Fire Department) of Westwood and Marshfield, July 13, 2020. Beloved son of the late Charles and Susan Keenan. Dear brother of the late Elizabeth Shaughnessy, Josephine Breen, Patricia MacLeod and Nicholas Keenan (Ret Boston Fire Department). Loving life partner to the late Lorrain M. Botsch and her children Diane MacLaine and her husband Richard of Milton, Walter Botsch and his wife Marge of Weymouth and Kevin Botsch and his wife Donna of Pembroke. Loving uncle to Patricia Fontaine, Michael Shaughnessy, Carol and Scott MacLeod and the late Patricia MacLeod, Marc Shaughnessy, Daniel, David and Richard Breen. He is also survived by his cherished great nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:30 am in the Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., Quincy. Visiting hours will be held on Friday July 17 from 4- 8 pm at the Deware Funeral Home, 576 Hancock ST, Quincy, MA. In lieu of flowers donations in John's name may be made to the Mutual Aid Fun, Boston Fire Department, 115 South Hampton ST., Boston, MA 02118. Please note that Covid-19 restriction will be followed. For on line condolences please visit www.dewarefuneral.com View the online memorial for John J., KEENAN