1/1
John J. Keenan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
age 82, (Ret Boston Fire Department) of Westwood and Marshfield, July 13, 2020. Beloved son of the late Charles and Susan Keenan. Dear brother of the late Elizabeth Shaughnessy, Josephine Breen, Patricia MacLeod and Nicholas Keenan (Ret Boston Fire Department). Loving life partner to the late Lorrain M. Botsch and her children Diane MacLaine and her husband Richard of Milton, Walter Botsch and his wife Marge of Weymouth and Kevin Botsch and his wife Donna of Pembroke. Loving uncle to Patricia Fontaine, Michael Shaughnessy, Carol and Scott MacLeod and the late Patricia MacLeod, Marc Shaughnessy, Daniel, David and Richard Breen. He is also survived by his cherished great nieces and nephews. A funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 10:30 am in the Sacred Heart Church, 386 Hancock St., Quincy. Visiting hours will be held on Friday July 17 from 4- 8 pm at the Deware Funeral Home, 576 Hancock ST, Quincy, MA. In lieu of flowers donations in John's name may be made to the Mutual Aid Fun, Boston Fire Department, 115 South Hampton ST., Boston, MA 02118. Please note that Covid-19 restriction will be followed. For on line condolences please visit www.dewarefuneral.com



View the online memorial for John J., KEENAN

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Deware Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
18
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Deware Funeral Home
576 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
6174721137
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deware Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved