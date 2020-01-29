|
|
75 years of age. Of Stoneham formerly of Charlestown January 27, 2020. Beloved husband of 52 years to Esther P. "Snooky" (Doherty) McCabe. Devoted father of John "Jay" McCabe III & partner Anna Casper, Barbara McCabe & the late Margaret A. McCabe. Loving Proud Grandpa to Jack McCabe. Beloved brother of Janet Bruno, Brian McCabe, Elaine O'Connell & Steven McCabe. Also many loving nieces & nephews. Relatives & friends are invited to attend John's Funeral on Saturday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church Charlestown at 10 AM. Burial is private. Visiting hours Friday 4 - 8 PM. in the funeral home. Member of Bunker Hill Council # 62, K of C, Somerville City Club & Halligan Club. In lieu of flowers kindly make a memorial donation in John's name to St. Francis De Sales Church Building Fund, 303 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown, MA. 02129. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com
View the online memorial for JOHN J., McCABE JR.
Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 29, 2020