My heart goes out to John's family at this time. I had the honor and pleasure of working with John at the Radisson Hotel in Boston. He had a BIG heart, was welcoming to all that he met and could light up any room that he walked into. His quick Irish wit and the stories that he told kept us all entertained each and every day. He was greatly respected amongst his peers in law enforcement and the fire department which was evident at the annual Emerald Society golf outing. John was truly a family man and was very proud of his entire family often bragging of their many accomplishments. John will be greatly missed. Thank You to the McManus Family for sharing John with us All.

Susan Mason