John J. McManus
of West Roxbury, May 16, 2020. Beloved husband for 65 years to Joan (O'Shea) McManus. Loving father of Kevin, Michael, John, Jr., Stephen and his wife Gretchen. Grandfather of John Patrick, Katelyn, Ryan, Stephen, Dylan, Melissa, Meghan, Lauren and Caroline. Brother of Anne Grealy, James McManus and the late Margaret McManus. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. John was a highly decorated Detective retired from the Boston Police Dept., member of the Boston Police Emerald Society, and Exec. Board Member of Cops for Kids with Cancer. US Navy Korean War Veteran. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at a later date. For guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com

View the online memorial for John J. McMANUS


Published in Boston Herald on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 18, 2020
I had the pleasure of meeting John when he was head of security at the Howard Johnson's 57. He was a man of excellence and professionalism. RIP John and condolences to the McManus family.
Tricia McLaughlin
May 18, 2020
I remember how kind John was to me as a young boy when both John and my Dad George Cashman worked together at Hoods Milk in Forest Hills J.P. In the 1950s. My Mother used to say that he was the happiest best looking Irish young man she ever met.
I'm 71 now and John is one of those vivid treasured memories form my youth and he was a favorite of my Dad . They used to hoist a few at Concannons , the after work stop for the Hoods guys.
May the good Lord of the smiling Irish welcome John and his big smile home to his heavenly promise.
Rest In Peace John, from a kid whose heart you touched in the 50s.

George Cashman
May 18, 2020
Prayers to the McManus family. One in a million kinda guy.
Rick Pond
May 18, 2020
John it was a pleasure to have known you. Our condolence to

Joan and all your family you will be missed by all in Boston and

at the Cape. You were very helpful to everyone.

Rest In Peace,

Joe & Bridget Cunningham
Joe & Bridget Cunningham
May 18, 2020
Joe & Bridget Cunningham
May 18, 2020
My heart goes out to John's family at this time. I had the honor and pleasure of working with John at the Radisson Hotel in Boston. He had a BIG heart, was welcoming to all that he met and could light up any room that he walked into. His quick Irish wit and the stories that he told kept us all entertained each and every day. He was greatly respected amongst his peers in law enforcement and the fire department which was evident at the annual Emerald Society golf outing. John was truly a family man and was very proud of his entire family often bragging of their many accomplishments. John will be greatly missed. Thank You to the McManus Family for sharing John with us All.
Susan Mason
May 18, 2020
One of kind personality ,truly a person. So many stories RIP JOHN
Mark McLaughlin
Friend
May 18, 2020
So sorry to hear of the loss of John. He was a wonderful friend and neighbor . Prayers for his family and many friends.
God Bless John
Christopher Lydon
May 18, 2020
Mike and Steve,
Please accept my condolences for the loss of your Dad. I remember him well from his Faulkner visits. A fine police officer and a nice man. God Bless you at this difficult time.
Matt McGrath
May 18, 2020
I meet John along time ago he was a good man he was very good police officer he work hard in pertictive the residents of the city of Boston I am glad that I knew him Rest In Peace my friend
Burton Chico Malkofsky
May 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss.

Hugs & prayers
Denise
Denise Riley
May 18, 2020
Condolences to the McManus family. Rest in Peace John.
Jim Fong
May 18, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your loss. I had so much admiration for him. I had the good fortune to work with him while he was overseeing Security of hotel properties. He was a generous soul and will be missed.
with sympathy - God bless,
Kim (Manchester NH)
May 18, 2020
May 18, 2020
R.I.P. my friend. You and all of your family are in my prayers.
John Simpson
May 18, 2020
Rest in Peace John . Prayers for you and your family in this time of sorrow . Hope to see you in heaven .
john honen
May 18, 2020
John,it was a pleasure knowing you,my condolences to your family.RIP MY FRIEND.
May 18, 2020
Joan & family - so sorry to hear of John's passing. Will always remember his visits from JP to Harbell Terrace, Dorchester to visit Aunt Bessie. John lit up a room when he entered. May he Rest In Peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.

Joan (O'Toole) Cafferty and all the Broderick siblings
May 18, 2020
Det. McManus,
Sir, I would just like to say thank you for your years of dedicated service and sacrifice-first for our Country when you served with the USN during the Korean War and later for the citizens of Boston when you served with the BPD. And to your Family and loved ones, I wish to extend my deepest sympathy.

Fair Winds And Following Seas
Mike Casey(former MA resident)
May 17, 2020
My sincere condolences to all of the McManus Family for your loss. I have such great memories of John coming by our house in West Roxbury when he drove Commissioner McNamara. Also, going to the Curley Center in Jamaica Plain. Truly a great man, and friend to so many. Our thoughts & prayers are with you as navigate these difficult times.
John McGillvray
