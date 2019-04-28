Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
(617) 782-1000
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
63 Chestnut Hill Avenue
Brighton, MA 02135
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:30 AM
Holy Name Church
1689 Centre Street
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John O'Connor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John J. "Jack" O'Connor


1950 - 2019 Notice Condolences Flowers
John J. "Jack" O'Connor Notice
Ret. Lt Deputy Suffolk County Sheriff’s Dept., formerly of Brighton and West Roxbury April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (Ford) O’Connor. Devoted father of Jaime O’Connor, John J. O’Connor, Jr. and his wife Ashley all of Dedham. Loving grandfather of Carianna, Hailey, Kyla, Adaline, Olivia and Natalie. Brother of Mary Ann Shea and her husband John, Peggy O’Leary, Christine Downs, Paul O’Connor and his wife Lorraine, Francis and Robert O’Connor and the late Charles O’Connor. Brother-in-law of Linda O’Connor and the late Carroll Downs and Debbie O’Connor. Son of the late John “Johnno” and Dorothy (Woelfel) O’Connor. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON, Wednesday May 1st at 10am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church 1689 Centre Street West Roxbury at 11:30am.Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday April 30th from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. USMC Veteran Vietnam. Late member of the Newton K of C. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Jack may be made to PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-j-jack-oconnor
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lehman, Reen & McNamara Funeral Home
Download Now