Ret. Lt Deputy Suffolk County Sheriff’s Dept., formerly of Brighton and West Roxbury April 25, 2019. Beloved husband of Carol (Ford) O’Connor. Devoted father of Jaime O’Connor, John J. O’Connor, Jr. and his wife Ashley all of Dedham. Loving grandfather of Carianna, Hailey, Kyla, Adaline, Olivia and Natalie. Brother of Mary Ann Shea and her husband John, Peggy O’Leary, Christine Downs, Paul O’Connor and his wife Lorraine, Francis and Robert O’Connor and the late Charles O’Connor. Brother-in-law of Linda O’Connor and the late Carroll Downs and Debbie O’Connor. Son of the late John “Johnno” and Dorothy (Woelfel) O’Connor. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Lehman Reen & McNamara Funeral Home, 63 Chestnut Hill Ave. (nr Brighton Courthouse) BRIGHTON, Wednesday May 1st at 10am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Holy Name Church 1689 Centre Street West Roxbury at 11:30am.Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday April 30th from 4-8 pm in the funeral home. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, West Roxbury. USMC Veteran Vietnam. Late member of the Newton K of C. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Jack may be made to PO Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675. For directions and guest book please visit www.lehmanreen.com http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-j-jack-oconnor
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 28, 2019