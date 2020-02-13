|
93, of Manchester, NH, passed away peacefully on February 8th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born on October 29, 1926 to Vincenzo & Anna (Cuccinotta) Patti in Boston, MA. John eventually settled in Manchester, NH with his loving wife, Marsha Patti, of over 60 years of marriage.
With deep Sicilian roots and a childhood spent in Boston's west end with his 12 siblings, John inherently grew up with Boston in his blood. A proud patriot, John served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War in Company B 8th Calvary Regiment, and was a recipient of the purple heart for his service. After his return, John enjoyed over 45 years of work in the Boston Garden "Bull Gang" helping turn over the rink and court where he made lifelong friends that were often referred to as his second family.
As a member of the Bull Gang, John had no choice but to be a lifelong Boston sports fan. With private access to the players and facilities, John loved sharing his passion for sports with his family, and they can all agree that John's memory will be cemented into the Garden walls forever. Along with his love of sports, John loved playing the lottery and gambling with friends, smoking his cigars, and sharing a joke with anyone within reach. Many will remember John as a jokester who gave you no choice but to be his friend. Above all, John loved his family immensely, especially time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren in his later years, as memories of him will not be soon forgotten.
John has now joined his wife Marsha Patti in heaven. He is survived by his daughter Deborah Patti; son Michael Patti and his wife Marilyn; son John Patti Jr.; daughter Gena Hughes and her husband Lt. Col. Kirk Hughes; daughter Kathleen Prieskorn; 12 grandchildren Michael, Twyla, Tayla, John III, John Alen, Noah, Hunter, Danika, Amanda, Ashley, Marie & Michael; great-grandchildren Kaylee, Chaszley, Jacob, Dylan, Bella & Kali as well as a large and loving extended family.
Calling Hours will be held on Friday, February 14th from 12:00 to 12:30 PM at Phaneuf Funeral Homes, 243 Hanover St. Manchester, NH, with a service beginning at 12:30. John will be laid to rest afterwards at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen, NH at 2:30 PM.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Salvation Army in John's memory.
Published in Boston Herald on Feb. 13, 2020