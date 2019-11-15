|
of Plymouth, formerly of West Roxbury, died with family by his side on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. He was 75.
Born in Boston, John was raised and lived in the city's West Roxbury neighborhood until moving to Halifax and then to Plymouth in 1999. He graduated from Roslindale High School in 1961 and Providence College in 1965. John then enlisted in the U. S. Army serving for three years, including a tour in Vietnam.
Upon his return to West Roxbury, he and his beloved wife Kathleen C. (Rourke) Reardon started their family and John began his career in accounting while earning an MBA from Suffolk University. He went on to specialize as a Certified Fraud Examiner enjoying a career as an executive in the forensic accounting field.
John's passions revolved around his family and his community. Most recently, he served as the President of the Priscilla Beach Association and was active with the prison ministry through St. Bonaventure Parish. John was especially fulfilled in his work ministering to members of the recovery community.
John and Kathy are most proud of their family, son Matt Reardon and his wife Carolgene of Virginia, daughters Jane Greene and her husband Bill and Amy Farley and her husband Jay all of Milton. John will always be the loving "Pa" to Siobhan, Erin, Liam, Sean, Julie, Jenny, Meg, Molly and Jake. He was the brother of the late Anne Gildea and her husband Tom of Quincy.
Visiting hours in the Davis Life Celebration Funeral Home, 373 Court St. (Next to Cordage Park) Plymouth on Sunday, November 17 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM. John's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 18 at 11:00 AM in St. Bonaventure Church, 803 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet). Burial will follow in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne at 2:15 PM. Donations in John's memory may be made to the 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105. For more information or to sign the online guestbook please, visit www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 15, 2019