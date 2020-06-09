January 19th 1958- June 3rd 2020. John "Big John" Gaine of Braintree, originally from Hyde Park. John was a member of the Laborers Local 223 out of Dorchester for forty years. A devoted husband to Jo Ann (Hernon) Gaine for 39 years. A proud son of Brigid (Pat) Gaine and the late James Gaine of Holbrook. A proud father to Derek Gaine (and wife Erin Gaine) of Hanover, Bryan Gaine (and wife Andrea Gaine) of Braintree and Trisha Gaine (and loving boyfriend Kyle Hall) of Rockland. He left behind six beautiful grandchildren; Mckalah, Dylan, Rylee, Keegan, Evelyn, and Olivia. A loving brother to Tim Gaine of Holbrook, Jim Gaine of Pembroke, and Michael Gaine of Weymouth. Played basketball, the game he loved for 30 plus years and made so many friends along the way. Loved watching his grandkids play basketball and was their biggest supporter. It brought so much joy to him to see his grandkids love the game of basketball. A graduate of Milton High School Class of 1976. Respected and loved by all.
John's family will honor and remember his life with a graveside committal service on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of John Gaine may be made to the Mass General Center for Lymphoma in honor of Dr. Jeffrey Barnes. Checks can be mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, Attn: Tyrone Latin, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, Ma 02114. Please make out checks to 'MGH Center for Lymphoma' and include 'John Gaine' on the memo line.
Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, MA. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for John Joseph Gaine
John's family will honor and remember his life with a graveside committal service on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:00 AM in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of John Gaine may be made to the Mass General Center for Lymphoma in honor of Dr. Jeffrey Barnes. Checks can be mailed to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office, Attn: Tyrone Latin, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, Ma 02114. Please make out checks to 'MGH Center for Lymphoma' and include 'John Gaine' on the memo line.
Arrangements under the care of the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, MA. To leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for John Joseph Gaine
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.