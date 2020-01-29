|
of Roslindale, formerly of South Boston passed away peacefully January 27, 2020 with his loving wife by his side. He was 66 years old. Beloved husband of Nancy P. (Qualters) Trainor. Loving son of the late Edmund "Gusta" and Bridget "Bessie" (Joyce). Cherished brother of Edward "Eddie" and his wife Irene Trainor of Quincy and Joyce Martins of Dorchester. A special thanks to his dedicated cousin Marybeth. Jake s also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Jake was a former drummer, artist and 2014 Mayor of Roslindale. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church at 11 o'clock. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting hours Friday, January 31th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Interment private. Boston Medical Center Gastroenterology c/o Office of Development, 801 Massachusetts Ave., Boston, MA02118-2393 or at BMC.org. For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com
