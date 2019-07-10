|
|
of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester. Johnny was born on August 27, 1959 and passed away suddenly on July 6, 2019. Loving father of Angela and Amanda Lowry both of Weymouth. Son of Walter Lowry Sr. of Quincy and the late Rosemarie Lowry of Dorchester. Brother of Walter Lowry Jr. of Chelsea, Brian Lowry and his wife Nancy of Evanston, IL, Annmarie Miranda of Chelsea, Caryn Wall and her husband Joe of Casa Grande, AZ and Joe Lowry of Brockton. Survived by two grandsons Jordan and Jaydon Poulin of Weymouth and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are welcome to attend visiting hours that will be held at Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street in South Boston on Wednesday, July 10th from 4-7 PM. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Johnny's memory to www.braintrauma.org. His heart beats on as an organ donor.
View the online memorial for JOHN (JOHNNY) K LOWRY
Published in Boston Herald on July 10, 2019