Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
(617) 269-1930
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Casper Funeral Services
187 Dorchester Street
Boston, MA 02127-2846
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Lowry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John K. (Johnny) Lowry


1959 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John K. (Johnny) Lowry Notice
of Weymouth, formerly of Dorchester. Johnny was born on August 27, 1959 and passed away suddenly on July 6, 2019. Loving father of Angela and Amanda Lowry both of Weymouth. Son of Walter Lowry Sr. of Quincy and the late Rosemarie Lowry of Dorchester. Brother of Walter Lowry Jr. of Chelsea, Brian Lowry and his wife Nancy of Evanston, IL, Annmarie Miranda of Chelsea, Caryn Wall and her husband Joe of Casa Grande, AZ and Joe Lowry of Brockton. Survived by two grandsons Jordan and Jaydon Poulin of Weymouth and many nieces and nephews. Friends and family are welcome to attend visiting hours that will be held at Casper Funeral Home located at 187 Dorchester Street in South Boston on Wednesday, July 10th from 4-7 PM. Interment services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Johnny's memory to www.braintrauma.org. His heart beats on as an organ donor.



View the online memorial for JOHN (JOHNNY) K LOWRY
Published in Boston Herald on July 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Casper Funeral Services
Download Now