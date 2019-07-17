|
|
Murphy, John K. "Kevin", age 77, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on July 14, 2019. John was the beloved husband of 51 years to Madeline M. (Merrill) Murphy, devoted father of Gail O'Shea & husband William of Wilmington, John Murphy & wife Lynne of Tewksbury and Stacie Murphy of Wilmington. Loving "Grampy" of Molly, Bridget, J. P., William and Ryan. Dear son of the late John J. and Gertrude M. (Lynch) Murphy, brother of the late Paul Murphy & his wife Joan Murphy of Acton. John is also survived by many brothers and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and close friends.
Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), Wilmington, on Saturday, July 20th at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Dorothy's Church, Main St. (Rte. 38), Wilmington at 11:00 a.m. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, July 19th from 4:00-8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to Local Heroes, P. O. Box 536, Wilmington, MA 01887 or to the Red Sox Foundation/Home Base Program, 4 Jersey St., Boston, MA 02215.
John proudly served with the United States Army in Germany during the Vietnam Era and was a member of the Teamsters Local 25 in Charlestown.
Published in Boston Herald on July 17, 2019