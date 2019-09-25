Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Blue Hills Cemetery
700 West St
Braintree, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Saraf
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John L. Saraf

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John L. Saraf Notice
age 87, of Apache Junction, AZ, formally of DE & MA passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. He enjoyed woodworking projects, fixing machinery, and traveling in his coach. He was also active in the Marine Corps League. He is remembered by his family as a man of few words, a proud veteran, and a patriot. John is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Joe Pustizzi of Hingham, Diane and Steve Keefe of Norwood, Jonanne and her fiancé Gregg Massard of Mashpee, and their mother. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, sisters, and wife. A graveside service will be held at Blue Hills Cemetery, 700 West St, Braintree, MA 02184 at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of John L. Saraf can be made to any veterans' organization.



View the online memorial for John L., Saraf
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.