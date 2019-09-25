|
|
age 87, of Apache Junction, AZ, formally of DE & MA passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019. He enjoyed woodworking projects, fixing machinery, and traveling in his coach. He was also active in the Marine Corps League. He is remembered by his family as a man of few words, a proud veteran, and a patriot. John is survived by his daughters and sons-in-law, Judy and Joe Pustizzi of Hingham, Diane and Steve Keefe of Norwood, Jonanne and her fiancé Gregg Massard of Mashpee, and their mother. He is also survived by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, sisters, and wife. A graveside service will be held at Blue Hills Cemetery, 700 West St, Braintree, MA 02184 at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of John L. Saraf can be made to any veterans' organization.
View the online memorial for John L., Saraf
Published in Boston Herald on Sept. 25, 2019