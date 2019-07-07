Boston Herald Notices
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
John L. "Jackie" Sullivan

John L. "Jackie" Sullivan Notice
53 years of age, of Charlestown suddenly July 5, 2019. Beloved partner of Kelliegh Devlin. Loving father to Kathleen Sullivan. Beloved son of the late John "Jackie" Sullivan & Eileen (Bradley) DiNicola & her surviving husband Rocky. Devoted brother of Karen Considine & husband Pat, Michael Sullivan & wife Lisa & Danny Sullivan & wife Kerry. Also many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles & cousins. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Jackie's Funeral on Wednesday at 9 AM. from The Carr Funeral Home 220 Bunker Hill St. CHARLESTOWN followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church at 10 AM. Burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. Visiting hours Tuesday 4 - 8 PM. in the funeral home. Late U.S. Marine Corps Vet. Member of Teamsters Union Local # 25 & 520 Club. For obituary, directions & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com



Published in Boston Herald on July 7, 2019
