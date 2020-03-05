|
64, of South Boston, died Friday, February 28, 2020.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Bob and Sue Leist of Medfield, MA; and his sister and brother-in-law, Sally and David Abend of Concord, MA.
He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, Ted and Sarah Leist and Lydia and Charlie Abend. He was preceded in death by his father, Frank Leist, and his mother, Dottie Leist formerly of Newton, MA.
Born in Newton, MA on January 27, 1956, Jack attended Rivers County Day School and then went on to Boston University where he graduated with a degree in Communications. From there, Jack moved to South Boston where he built deep, lasting friendships over the last four decades.
Jack spent his earlier years in Southie working as a sales rep for the Boston Herald. For the last 30+ years, he was a salesman for Constitution Seafood of Boston, where he sold to many popular restaurants.
Jack's passions included Cape Cod, The Boston Red Sox, The New England Patriots, golf, Las Vegas, his family, and his Fantasy Football league for which he served as Commissioner for many years.
He will be deeply missed by his friends and family, who loved him so very much.
Private burial. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Colin's Joy Project at www.colinsjoyproject.org/donate.
