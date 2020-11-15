1/
John Lyons
John P., age 92 years, of Plymouth, died Sunday, November 8, 2020. Son of the late Patrick A. and Nora (O'Malley) Lyons. Uncle of Elwin Rozyskie of Castorville, TX, Daniel Rozyskie of Tuscaloosa, AL, John Rozyskie of Waco, TX, Barbara Birmingham of Richmond, VA, Ann Marie Benisatto of Taunton, & Patricia LaTonzea of Neenah, WI. Brother of the late Barbara Rozyskie & brother-in-law of the late Elwin Rozyskie Sr.

Graduate of Boston College High School, class of 1946 and Boston College, class of 1950. Ordained February 2, 1955. Former Pastor of St. Rose Lima Church in Rochester.

Funeral Mass at St. Bonaventure's Church on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 10:00AM. Interment in St. Joseph's Cemetery, West Roxbury. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the DAVIS LIFE CELEBRATION AND FUNERAL HOME, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet) from 3:00PM – 5:00PM.

Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
NOV
18
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure's Church
NOV
18
Interment
St. Joseph's Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home & Cremation
619 State Road
Plymouth (Manomet), MA 02360
508-224-2252
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 14, 2020
My deepest sympathies to the family. Our families have been linked since Father Lyons attended high school with my father, Donald Dressler. He married my parents and baptized me and my siblings. God comfort you in your grief. From the Dressler Family.
Elizabeth Dressler Santaus
Friend
