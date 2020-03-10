Boston Herald Notices
|
Folsom Funeral Service
87 Milton St
Dedham, MA 02026
(781) 326-0022
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John M. Bucelewicz

John M. Bucelewicz Notice
of West Roxbury, March 6. Beloved husband of Mary F. (Gould) and dear father of Helen E., and her fiancé Rebecca Rowe, and Mark J., and his wife Amy. Proud grandfather of Evan and Henry. Dear brother of the late William M., and his wife Barbara, Martha Chaput, and her husband William, and Helen Buck, and her husband William. Visiting hours Fri 4-8 pm at the Folsom Funeral Home, 87 Milton St., Dedham. Interment will be private. Donations in John's Memory to the Animal Rescue League, 55 Anna's Place, Dedham, MA 02026 would be appreciated. For directions, obituary and guest book please visit www.folsomfuneral.com



Published in Boston Herald on Mar. 10, 2020
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
