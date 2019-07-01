|
of Norwood, passed away on June 26, 2019. Beloved son of the late Ernest, Jr. and Elinor (Curry) Feist. Brother of Ellen C. Ruane of RI. John is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10:00 am from the Gillooly Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 990 LaGrange St., West Roxbury. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd from 4:00-7:00 pm in the funeral Home.
In memory of John, kindly consider a donation to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Boston Herald on July 1, 2019