Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
(781) 762-0174
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Gillooly Funeral Home
126 Walpole Street
Norwood, MA 02062
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catherine of Siena Church
Norwood, MA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
990 LaGrange St.
West Roxbury, MA
View Map
John M. Feist


1957 - 2019
John M. Feist Notice
of Norwood, passed away on June 26, 2019. Beloved son of the late Ernest, Jr. and Elinor (Curry) Feist. Brother of Ellen C. Ruane of RI. John is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10:00 am from the Gillooly Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am in St. Catherine of Siena Church, Norwood. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, 990 LaGrange St., West Roxbury. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, July 2nd from 4:00-7:00 pm in the funeral Home.

In memory of John, kindly consider a donation to the , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.

Gillooly Funeral Home

Norwood 781-762-0174

www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com



Published in Boston Herald on July 1, 2019
