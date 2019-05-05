Boston Herald Notices
Of Dorchester, died May 2, 2019 after a long illness. Beloved husband of Bonnie S. (Smith) Joyce. Loving brother of Mary C. and her husband Bill Muller of PA, Theresa A. and her husband Stan Schukraft of Quincy, Michael E. Joyce and his wife Mary Moran of Wilmington, and Kathleen M. and her husband Jimmy Rigby of Abington. Cherished uncle of C.J. Schukraft and Desiree Clark. Great-uncle of Isabella Dixon. Family and friends will honor and remember John’s life by gathering for visiting hours in the Murphy Funeral Home, 1020 Dorchester Ave., DORCHESTER, on Tuesday, May 7, from 12-2 P.M. Interment will be private. John was a mechanic for New England Tractor Training School and a member of the St. Patrick Day Parade Committee for many years. He will be lovingly remembered as a great husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone who asked. In lieu of flowers, donations in John’s memory may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. For directions and guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Funeral home handicapped accessible with ample parking. http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-m-joyce
Published in Boston Herald on May 5, 2019
