Boston Herald Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Graveside service
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Cemetery
245 North St
Randolph, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Komich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John M. Komich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John M. Komich Notice
of Randolph, passed away peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family, on November 1, 2019, at the age of 72. Born in Brockton, John grew up in Randolph and graduated from Randolph High School, Class of 1965. John proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years and was a member of the I.U.O.E. (International Union of Operator Engineers), Local #4 in Boston. He simply enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. John was the lifelong companion of the late Ruthie (Stocks) Schultz. Dear step-father to Leanne Schultz and her husband Patrick O'Brien of Halifax and "Papa John" to Nicholas and Zachary O'Brien. Brother of Ruth Lee of Rockland and the late Bertha Sullivan and Joseph Komich. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Mary Cemetery, 245 North St., Randolph, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the New England Center for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston MA 02108. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for John M., KOMICH
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -