of Randolph, passed away peacefully, after a long illness, surrounded by his loving family, on November 1, 2019, at the age of 72. Born in Brockton, John grew up in Randolph and graduated from Randolph High School, Class of 1965. John proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a heavy equipment operator for many years and was a member of the I.U.O.E. (International Union of Operator Engineers), Local #4 in Boston. He simply enjoyed spending time with family and friends and will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known him. John was the lifelong companion of the late Ruthie (Stocks) Schultz. Dear step-father to Leanne Schultz and her husband Patrick O'Brien of Halifax and "Papa John" to Nicholas and Zachary O'Brien. Brother of Ruth Lee of Rockland and the late Bertha Sullivan and Joseph Komich. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Mary Cemetery, 245 North St., Randolph, MA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the New England Center for Homeless Veterans, 17 Court Street, Boston MA 02108. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in Boston Herald on Nov. 3, 2019