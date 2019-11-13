|
|
a past President of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors and longstanding luminary in the Boston and National real estate community has passed away from natural causes.
Friends and family remembered him as an inventive entrepreneur with an infectious sense of humor. In addition to his visionary business accomplishments, he was an inventor, author, columnist, poet, art collector, accomplished magician and contributed much of his time to community improvement and other philanthropic endeavors.
A graduate of Tufts University, Mr. Peckham served his country in the US Navy as the navigator of the USS Neptune, and as an Agent with the Office of Naval Intelligence serving as Officer in Charge Naval Intelligence Office, Portsmouth New Hampshire.
His service to the real estate industry in Boston and nationally spanned a period of 57 years. He was a featured speaker at various Realtor conventions, courses and seminars in 44 states and several foreign countries including a five city speaking tour in South Africa.
Many were unaware of the many hours' time he gave to assisting those in and out of the real estate industry who are suffering from the disease of alcoholism and drug addiction. In 1988 he founded Realtors Concerned for Realtors and personally staffed the Real Estate Alcohol and Drug Hotline. His dedication in these areas and in the area of assistance for the homeless and children distinguished him over a period spanning most of his career.
Just short of 80 he served as President of the oldest non-profit art organization in the country, the Copley Society of Art in Boston, where he initiated a unique collaboration with the Boston Symphony Orchestra.
The times he enjoyed most highly were those when he entertained children as the magician "Johnny Munroe" -- a hobby he enjoyed from age 12 that spanned his lifetime. He was proud to tell the world that he "had appeared on such diverse stages as Jack's Light House Burlesque in old Scollay Square graduating all the way up to performing for the children 3 times at the opening night of the Boston Ballet's "Nutcracker Suite".
Mr. Peckham is survived by his daughter Holly Maulin, son John M. Peckham IV, daughter Karen Peace along with grandchildren Madison and Mia Kosel and Tristin Weber, his former wife Joyce Allan, and was predeceased by his beloved daughter Lisa Peckham.
Celestis will hold a memorial launch at Cape Canaveral later next year.
