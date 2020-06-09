John Mantia Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
73, of Revere passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Cherished son of the late John C. Mantia Sr., Carmella Mantia and his step mother Cheryl A. Mantia.Beloved Husband of the late Angela Mantia.Caring brother of Christopher Mantia of AR, Eugene Mantia of Revere, Marianne Grossman and her husband Kenneth of Revere. John was the loving Step father of Diane Shedd of Revere, Dina Mantia of NH, Lisa Emman and Nicole Emman all of Braintree and the late Craig Troila. Adored grandfather of five grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date, time, and place. For online condolences please visit www.vazzafunerals.com

VAZZA FUNERAL HOME

REVERE 781-284-1127



View the online memorial for John Mantia Jr.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved