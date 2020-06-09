73, of Revere passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Cherished son of the late John C. Mantia Sr., Carmella Mantia and his step mother Cheryl A. Mantia.Beloved Husband of the late Angela Mantia.Caring brother of Christopher Mantia of AR, Eugene Mantia of Revere, Marianne Grossman and her husband Kenneth of Revere. John was the loving Step father of Diane Shedd of Revere, Dina Mantia of NH, Lisa Emman and Nicole Emman all of Braintree and the late Craig Troila. Adored grandfather of five grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date, time, and place. For online condolences please visit www.vazzafunerals.com
View the online memorial for John Mantia Jr.
Published in Boston Herald on Jun. 9, 2020.