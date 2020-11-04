– John F. McCarthy, Jr. passed away on November 2, 2020. He was born on November 15, 1941 the son of the late Helen (Dowling) McCarthy and John Francis McCarthy Sr.John worked as a salesman for Quaker Oats in the 70's, Benjamin Moore Paint Company in the 80's until his retirement, a bartender at the Union Café in Franklin until its closing and he owned and operated Holliston Wine and Spirits for many years with his children.He is survived by his 2 children Kerri Wang of Milford with whom he resided and John "Jay" McCarthy of Millis.Also survived by Marc Wang of Milford, 5 grandchildren "the Wang Gang", Rachel, Aaron, Dylan and Jared Wang all of Milford; Ashley (Haug) Runion and her husband Robert of Upton; and 1 great grandson John Scott Runion of Upton; his dedicated friend Rick Newton of Milford; Amy McCarthy of Millis and his beloved dog Rebecca. He was predeceased by his brother Paul McCarthy, sister Joan McCarthy, great grandson Mason Henry Runion and life partner Rose Helmuth.John lived for his grandchildren. He was a Patriots fan, member of the Knights of Columbus #1408 and the Amvets Council in Millis, MA.Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, November 5, 2020 from 4-7 PM in the Buma-Sargeant Funeral Home, 42 Congress Street, Milford, MA. Physical distancing and face coverings required.Donations may be made to the Amvets Scholarship Fund, 404 Village St, Millis, MA 02054.Arrangements byBuma-Sargeant Funeral Home, Milford