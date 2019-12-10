|
|
of Norwood sadly passed away on December 7, 2019 after a brief but courageous battle with metastatic cancer at the age of 62. He will be sadly missed. Son of the late Richard I. and Mary E. "Midge" (Drummey) Jennings. Loving brother of Richard I. Jennings and wife Louise of MD; Elinor L. Bliss and husband Barry of Hampton, NH. Cherished uncle of Brian Buckler of NC, Shaun Jennings of MD, Ashley Bliss of NH, Justin Walsh, Erin Walsh, and Joshua Shea of Norwood. John was a graduate of Norwood High School Class of 1976. Visiting hours will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 4-6pm at the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St. Norwood. A funeral home service will be held on Thursday evening, December 12, 2019 at 6pm. At the request of the family burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in John's name to Massachusetts General Hospital, Neurological Research.
Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home
www.KRAW-KORNACKFUNERALHOME.COM
FAMILY OWNED AND OPERATED 781-762-0482
View the online memorial for John Michael, JENNINGS
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 10, 2019