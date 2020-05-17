Of Brighton, formerly of Foxboro, May 6, 2020. Son of the late William and Frieda (Polgrelz) Kelley. John is survived by his daughter Johnna M. Maggio and her husband Nicholas of Georgia, his step sons Ricardo and Aldo Mazul of East Boston, a sister Susan Kelley-Froleiger and her husband James of Georgia, his fiance and best friend Dorothy (Dottie) Hogan of Carver. Also a granddaughter Milani Carmela Maggio and a grandson Ricardo Antonio Mazul and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home, Easton. For complete obituary visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.
Published in Boston Herald on May 17, 2020.