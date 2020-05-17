John Michael Kelley
1947 - 2020
Of Brighton, formerly of Foxboro, May 6, 2020. Son of the late William and Frieda (Polgrelz) Kelley. John is survived by his daughter Johnna M. Maggio and her husband Nicholas of Georgia, his step sons Ricardo and Aldo Mazul of East Boston, a sister Susan Kelley-Froleiger and her husband James of Georgia, his fiance and best friend Dorothy (Dottie) Hogan of Carver. Also a granddaughter Milani Carmela Maggio and a grandson Ricardo Antonio Mazul and several nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private with interment at the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. Arrangements are by Kane Funeral Home, Easton. For complete obituary visit www.kanefuneralhome.com.



Published in Boston Herald on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kane Funeral Home & Cremation Services
605 Washington St
Easton, MA 02375
508-238-4269
