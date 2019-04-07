Boston Herald Notices
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Anthony’s Church
Revere, MA
View Map
John Morgante
88, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away surrounded by his loving family on April 4, 2019. Cherished son of the late Alberto and Felicia (Carafano) Morgante. Beloved husband of the late Rose (Santos) Morgante. Dear bother of Peter Morgante of Peabody, and the late Anthony, Pasquale, Marciano, and Concetta Scalfani. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor John’s life by gathering in Vazza’s “Beechwood” Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Tuesday, April 9, from 9:00AM to 11:30AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Anthony’s Church in Revere at Noon. Interment will follow with Navy Honors in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. John was a US Navy Veteran in the Korean War. In lieu of flowers remembrances may be made in John’s name to , 75 Sylvan St. Danvers, MA 01923. For online guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127 http://www.lastingmemories.com/john-morgante
Published in Boston Herald on Apr. 7, 2019
