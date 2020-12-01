70 years of age. Of Medford formerly of Charlestown. November 27, 2020. Devoted husband of 15 years to Jeanne (Crowe) O'Donnell. Beloved son of the late John O'Donnell & Theresa (Evers) O'Donnell. Loving brother of Joseph O'Donnell & wife Marilyn. Brother-in-law of William J. Crowe & wife Brighid. Caring uncle of Katie Scheibert & family, Joseph O'Donnell, & Patrick O'Donnell. Also his two dogs; Riley & Angie, & many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend John's Funeral on Thursday at 9 AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, Charlestown at 10 AM. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting hours Wednesday 5-7 PM. Retired member of ILA Local #805. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in John's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
: Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary, directions, & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com View the online memorial for John F. O'DONNELL