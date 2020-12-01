1/
John O'Donnell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
70 years of age. Of Medford formerly of Charlestown. November 27, 2020. Devoted husband of 15 years to Jeanne (Crowe) O'Donnell. Beloved son of the late John O'Donnell & Theresa (Evers) O'Donnell. Loving brother of Joseph O'Donnell & wife Marilyn. Brother-in-law of William J. Crowe & wife Brighid. Caring uncle of Katie Scheibert & family, Joseph O'Donnell, & Patrick O'Donnell. Also his two dogs; Riley & Angie, & many loving aunts, uncles, cousins, & friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend John's Funeral on Thursday at 9 AM from The Carr Funeral Home, 220 Bunker Hill St. Charlestown followed by his Funeral Mass in St. Francis De Sales Church, Charlestown at 10 AM. Burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. Visiting hours Wednesday 5-7 PM. Retired member of ILA Local #805. In lieu of flowers, kindly make a memorial donation in John's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital: Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105. For obituary, directions, & online condolences, www.carrfuneral.com



View the online memorial for John F. O'DONNELL

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carr Funeral Service
220 Bunker Hill Street
Charlestown, MA 02129
617-242-1509
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Carr Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved