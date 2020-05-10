In Dorchester, formerly of South Boston, died May 6, 2020, age 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Julia M. (Guerriero). Loving father of Julia M. Anderson and her late husband Stephen of Saugus, Diane M. Hanson and her late husband Ray of Hollis, NH, William J. and his wife Diane Scannell of Quincy, and Kathleen J. O'Brien and her late husband Patrick of Abington. Brother of Roger V. Scannell of Maine, and predeceased by 9 other brothers and sisters. Devoted "Grandpa" of Eric, Tamara, Jill, Nathan, Erin, Patrick, Michael, Jaclyn, Sean, Casey, and Kelly. Great-grandfather "Grampy" of Olivia, Haylee, Leif, Raven, Imogen, Cheyenne, Charlotte, and Stella. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Especially his devoted friends Joe Collis and Paul Suplee. John was a proud veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Army, 26th Yankee Division, 114th Medical Battalion. He was a life member of the William G. Walsh American Legion Post #369 and the James J. Rice Amvets Post#28. He was Past Commander of the Amvets Post #285 and the Army & Navy Union Garrison #24. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Brendan's Church and a former head usher. He was a retired member of the Cedar Grove Cemetery Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Castle Island Association, as well as their Choral Group which included volunteering at the Haunted Castle, Tour Guide at the Fort, and singing for many local nursing homes. John sang at the St Patrick's Day Breakfast, Dorchester Day Banquets, Marian Manor, and many Memorial Day events. He served as Past Grand Marshal of the Dorchester Day Parade. He was an avid bowler until he was 91 years old. He was also honored at a Boston Red Sox Game for his military service. He was a retired employee of the Commonwealth of Mass. for over 32 years, most recently as an Industrial Safety & Health Inspector. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Castle Island Association, P.O. Box 342, South Boston, MA, 02127. A private committal and interment will take place in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.
Published in Boston Herald on May 10, 2020.