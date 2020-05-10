John O. Scannell
1926 - 2020
In Dorchester, formerly of South Boston, died May 6, 2020, age 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Julia M. (Guerriero). Loving father of Julia M. Anderson and her late husband Stephen of Saugus, Diane M. Hanson and her late husband Ray of Hollis, NH, William J. and his wife Diane Scannell of Quincy, and Kathleen J. O'Brien and her late husband Patrick of Abington. Brother of Roger V. Scannell of Maine, and predeceased by 9 other brothers and sisters. Devoted "Grandpa" of Eric, Tamara, Jill, Nathan, Erin, Patrick, Michael, Jaclyn, Sean, Casey, and Kelly. Great-grandfather "Grampy" of Olivia, Haylee, Leif, Raven, Imogen, Cheyenne, Charlotte, and Stella. Survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Especially his devoted friends Joe Collis and Paul Suplee. John was a proud veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Army, 26th Yankee Division, 114th Medical Battalion. He was a life member of the William G. Walsh American Legion Post #369 and the James J. Rice Amvets Post#28. He was Past Commander of the Amvets Post #285 and the Army & Navy Union Garrison #24. He was a longtime parishioner of St. Brendan's Church and a former head usher. He was a retired member of the Cedar Grove Cemetery Board of Trustees. He was a member of the Castle Island Association, as well as their Choral Group which included volunteering at the Haunted Castle, Tour Guide at the Fort, and singing for many local nursing homes. John sang at the St Patrick's Day Breakfast, Dorchester Day Banquets, Marian Manor, and many Memorial Day events. He served as Past Grand Marshal of the Dorchester Day Parade. He was an avid bowler until he was 91 years old. He was also honored at a Boston Red Sox Game for his military service. He was a retired employee of the Commonwealth of Mass. for over 32 years, most recently as an Industrial Safety & Health Inspector. In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to the Castle Island Association, P.O. Box 342, South Boston, MA, 02127. A private committal and interment will take place in Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. A celebration of John's life will be held at a later date. For guestbook, please visit www.jmurphyfh.com. Arrangements by the Murphy Funeral Home, DORCHESTER.



View the online memorial for John O. SCANNELL


Published in Boston Herald on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Interment
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Committal
Cedar Grove Cemetery,
Funeral services provided by
James A. Murphy & Son Funeral Home
1020 Dorchester Ave
Dorchester, MA 02125
617-265-9840
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
May 10, 2020
Sgt. John was my 'First Sergeant" when I was a member of 26th YD / 114th Medical Battalion many years ago- a great leader of men - my sincere condolences to his family
George Geary
Served In The Military Together
May 10, 2020
Billy and family, I'm so sorry for your loss. I always admired your dad. When I was just little kid just visiting your home. I witnessed his devotion to your family,( especially your Mom) his faith and country. His straight forward honesty and strength were a lifetime for inspiration me. I was in awe of the man, every time I met him. He stayed true to himself and never changed. A truly great man.
James Barry
Family Friend
May 9, 2020
Requiescat in pace!
Dick George
May 8, 2020
A great guy,remember him singing at my house when I was little RIP John and my condolences to the kids
Robert Medico
Family Friend
May 8, 2020
Fond memories of John and his seat for life. Two trips to DC with the vets one by bus and another by train singing both ways. John was always ready to lend a hand at Fort Independence especially singing the National Anthem whenever the occasion arose. RIP John
Sister
Friend
May 8, 2020
So very sorry
Francis Hernon
Friend
