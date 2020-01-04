Boston Herald Notices
|
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
John P. Connolly Notice
of Quincy, died on December 30, 2019. Son of the late John H. and Anna P. (Dowling) Connolly. Brother of David J. Connolly and his wife Joanna of Braintree. Cherished Uncle of Denisha Nugent of Gloucester, Heather Stone of NY, Lauren Connolly of Centerville, Patrick Connolly of Boston and Los Angeles and the late Sean Williams. John worked as a longshoreman for more than 50 years. He enjoyed trips to Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. John's home away from home was Dunkin Donuts on Hancock St. in Wollaston, he also enjoyed his daily trips to Beale St. Lottery. What was most important in his life was his family, he cherished them. John will be remembered for his generosity and his famous quote ..." stay out of the hot sun!" He made many friends over the years and he will be sadly missed by everyone who knew him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 10 AM-12PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. Funeral service will be celebrated on Monday at 12 PM in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations in memory of John may be made to , 30 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.



Published in Boston Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
