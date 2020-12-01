(Ret. Captain BFD Roxbury) in Groveland formerly of South Boston passed away on November 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathaleen (George) Joyce. Devoted father of Mary Joyce-Acosta and her husband Cesar of West Newbury, Kathaleen Joyce-Pennie and her husband Patrick of Groveland, Brian Joyce and his wife Bessy of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Loving grandfather of Ciara and Aibhlinn Pennie, Sean Acosta and Blue. Brother of the late Edward Joyce. Son of the late Edward and Mary (Fitzgerald) Joyce. Also survived by many cousins in the US and Ireland. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday Dec. 3rd from 4-8pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 8pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Army Veteran Vietnam. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of John may be made to the American Cancer Society
