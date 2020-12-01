1/1
John P. Joyce
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(Ret. Captain BFD Roxbury) in Groveland formerly of South Boston passed away on November 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathaleen (George) Joyce. Devoted father of Mary Joyce-Acosta and her husband Cesar of West Newbury, Kathaleen Joyce-Pennie and her husband Patrick of Groveland, Brian Joyce and his wife Bessy of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. Loving grandfather of Ciara and Aibhlinn Pennie, Sean Acosta and Blue. Brother of the late Edward Joyce. Son of the late Edward and Mary (Fitzgerald) Joyce. Also survived by many cousins in the US and Ireland. Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home 146 Dorchester Street SOUTH BOSTON on Thursday Dec. 3rd from 4-8pm. Followed by a Funeral Service at 8pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Army Veteran Vietnam. In lieu of flowers donations in memory of John may be made to the American Cancer Society 3 Speen Street Framingham, MA 01701



View the online memorial for John P. Joyce


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Boston Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home
146 Dorchester Street
South Boston, MA 02127
(617) 269-1600
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 30, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
CALVIN SMALLS
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved